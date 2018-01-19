San Antonio International Airport opens USD178m CONRAC facility

San Antonio International Airport (Texas) opened (18-Jan-2018) a USD178 million consolidated rental car (CONRAC) facility. The 1.8 million sqft facility houses 14 rental car companies, a quick turnaround area for fueling, vacuuming, washing and light maintenance, and approximately 2600 ready/return parking spaces. In addition, the CONRAC eliminates the need for shuttles to take passengers to their rental car locations, enabling the airport to initiate improvements to traffic flow in the arrivals area. [more - original PR]