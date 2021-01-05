Samoa Ministry of Health amends travel advice for 15 countries
Samoa's Ministry of Health stated (30-Dec-2020) due to the emergence and rapid transmission of a coronavirus variant in the UK and South Africa, all travellers originating from or transiting through both areas from 01-Oct-2020 onwards are denied entry into Samoa until further review, effective immediately. Travellers and transiting passengers from Spain, Singapore, Japan, Italy, Jordan, Nigeria, Sweden, Canada, Lebanon, Denmark, Australia, France and South Korea will also be denied entry until further notice. All travellers into Samoa must have a negative rtPCR coronavirus test and medical clearance within 72 hours before boarding, blood serology for coronavirus with antibody test five days prior to boarding and managed quarantine to be extended to 21 days. [more - original PR]