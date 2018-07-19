Samoa Airways partners with Travelport and Webjet

Samoa Airways commenced (17-Jul-2018) using Travelport and Webjet. As part of the connection, travel agents and online travel agencies (OTA) affiliated with Travelport and Webjet will now have access to Samoa Airways services, which will broaden the airline's distribution reach. Samoa Airways CEO Tupuivao Seiuli Alvin Tuala said the partnership with Webjet will increase "Samoa's appeal as a visitor destination, especially in the key Australian market, which holds a lot of potential for Samoa". [more - original PR]