Salvador Airport expansion reaches 85% completion

Salvador Luis E Magalhaes Airport announced (23-Jul-2019) Phase I of the airport's expansion and modernisation project reached 85%. Phase I is scheduled to be inaugurated on 31-Oct-2019. Phase I includes an increase in terminal area by 22,000sqm, air conditioning and lighting systems enhancement, expansion of the apron, implementation of new aerobridges, reclassification of the runway and implementation of free WiFi. Phase II will commence on 01-Nov-2019 and includes renovation of the food court, installation of new aerobridges and addition of new check in counters. Phase II is scheduled to be complete on 31-Oct-2021. [more - original PR - Portuguese]