9-Sep-2020 11:57 AM

Salt Lake City International Airport redevelopment to launch from 15-Sep-2020

Salt Lake City Department of Airports reported (08-Sep-2020) it will close down sections of the original Salt Lake City International Airport when the first phase of the airport's redevelopment commences on 15-Sep-2020. Details include: 

  • Terminals 1 and 2, the international terminal and the parking garage will close and the new SLC parking garage, central terminal and concourse A west will open;
  • Concourses C, F and G of the original airport will remain open until 27-Oct-2020 when concourse B west opens;
  • Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Frontier Airlines, JetBlue, Southwest Airlines and United Air Lines will move into concourse B;
  • Cars that are parked in the original garage the morning of 15-Sep-2020 will be moved to the new garage. [more - original PR]

