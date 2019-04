SalamAir announced (21-Apr-2019) plans to launch four times weekly Muscat-Riyadh service, effective 01-Jun-2019. The carrier also plans to operate four seasonal return Muscat-Medina frequencies on 09-May-2019, the 16-May-2019, 23-May-2019 and 28-May-2019 to cater to Umrah pilgrims during Ramadan. [more - original PR]