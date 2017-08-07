SalamAir records 223,765 passengers in first six months of operations

SalamAir recorded (06-Aug-2017) 223,765 passengers in its first six months of operations. The airline expanded its network to nine destinations and created 180 direct jobs, of which 56% are held by Omanis. The carrier is preparing to enroll and new batch of cabin crew into its training programme and intends to increase the proportion of Omanis in its workforce to 60%. Chairman Khalid bin Hilal Al Yahmadi said: "Opening up new routes and destinations, the capacity we provide is increasing tourism and leisure flows to support the Sultanate [of Oman] in the achievement of its tourism development goals and objectives. The facilitation of business travel is also an important element of our activities". The carrier stated it "will maintain its strong focus on serving the needs and demands of its guests on under-served short haul routes". [more - original PR]