Salam Standard: GDP impact of Muslim travel in ME to hit USD36bn by 2020

Salam Standard released (29-Oct-2018) a report that predicts the GDP impact of Muslim travel in the Middle East will hit USD36 billion by 2020, up 21% from USD29.7 billion in 2017. The Muslim travel industry will create 1.2 million jobs in the region by 2020, the report anticipates. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Turkey rank as the top three recipients of the Middle East's inbound Muslim tourist spend. Saudi Arabia relies on Muslim travellers the most for total inbound tourism GDP, which is forecast to reach 78% of its total by 2020. The Middle East is the largest source market worldwide for outbound Muslim spend, contributing USD62.2 billion in 2017 and forecast to rise to USD72 billion in 2020, with a 59% market share. Travellers from Saudi Arabia and the UAE are the biggest spenders on outbound Muslim travel, with their share of the global total predicted to reach 41% by the end of the decade. [more - original PR]