10-Sep-2018 12:27 PM
Safran: Zodiac Aerospace to 'progressively deliver the expected results'
Safran reported (06-Sep-2018) the following highlights for Zodiac Aerospace during 1H2018:
- Integration: Plan is proceeding and is expected to "progressively deliver the expected results" according to Safran CEO Philippe Petitcolin;
- Aircraft Interiors:
- A "major Middle-East airline" selected Zodiac Aerospace to provide business class and economy class seats for a large widebodies linefit order;
- A "major Asian airline" selected Zodiac Aerospace to provide first class seats for its future widebodies linefit order;
- Aerosytems:
- All Nippon Airways selected Zodiac Aerospace to retrofit 16 Boeing 777-300 with the RAVE Broadband inflight connectivity system. In addition, the carrier selected the RAVE Centric inflight entertainment system for eight 777-200s, 11 787-8s and two 787-9s;
- Rockwell Collins deal: Signed an agreement for the acquisition of Rockwell Collins' actuators, pilot controls and special products business. These operations will expand the electrical actuation and flight control business lines of Safran Electronic & Defense and Zodiac Aerospace. In particular, they will allow Safran Electronic & Defense and Zodiac Aerospace (Aerosystems) to increase their critical mass in these sectors and to eventually enhance their competitiveness. The acquisition, is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to be finalised in 1H2019;
- Outlook: Safran expects the Zodiac Aerospace businesses (consolidated for 10 months in 2018) to make a contribution of:
- Revenue: EUR3.6 billion to EUR4 billion (at an estimated average spot rate of USD1.21 to the Euro in 2018);
- Recurring operating income: EUR260 million to EUR300 million (at a hedged rate of USD1.18 to the Euro from Sep-2018);
- Free cash flow: EUR80 million to EUR120 million. [more - original PR]