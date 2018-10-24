Safran organic revenue up 10%, confirms LEAP engine delivery target for 2018

Safran CEO Philippe Petitcolin reported (23-Oct-2018) the company's Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment and Defense businesses all reported better results for the first nine months of 2018, and the company's top line grew 10.5% year-on-year on an organic basis, "reflecting the high demand for our products and the favourable environment". Mr Petitcolin also reported Zodiac Aerospace "delivered sales in line with its financial roadmap". Production of CFM International LEAP engines continued to accelerate in 3Q2018 and Safran confirm it expects to meet its objective of delivering 1100 engines in 2018. Mr Petitcolin concluded the company's performance in the first nine months of the year "puts us well on track to meet our 2018 targets". [more - original PR]