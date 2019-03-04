4-Mar-2019 10:21 AM
Safran forecasts 7% to 9% revenue growth for 2019
Safran released (27-Feb-2019) the following full year 2019 outlook:
- At an estimated average spot rate of USD1.18 to EUR1, adjusted revenue is expected to grow in the range 7% to 9%. This includes the two additional months of contribution from Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors (former Zodiac Aerospace activities) in 2019 compared with 2018. Adjusted revenue to grow by around 5% on an organic basis;
- Adjusted recurring operating income to grow in the low teens (at a hedged rate of USD 1.18 to the EUR as in 2018);
- Free cash flow to be around 55% of adjusted recurring operating income, an usual element of uncertainty being the rhythm of payments by state-clients;
The outlook is based notably on the following assumptions:
- Increase in aerospace original equipment deliveries and notably of military engines;
- Civil aftermarket growth in the high single digits;
- Transition CFM56 – LEAP: overall negative impact on Propulsion adjusted recurring operating income variation in the range EUR50 million to EUR100 million;
- Lower CFM56 OE volumes;
- Negative margin on LEAP deliveries;
- Aircraft Interiors: 2019 to be a transition year for sales as time is required for new orders to drive stronger revenue growth. Continuing improvement of recurring operating income margin;
- Increase of self-funded R&D in the range of EUR150 to EUR200 million;
- Negative impact on recurring operating income after activation and amortisation of capitalised R&D;
- Increase in tangible investments.