Safran expecting up to EUR4.8bn recurring operating income in 2025

Safran confirmed (05-Dec-2024) its 2024 guidance and provided the following preliminary outlook:

  • 2025:
    • Approximately 10% revenue growth;
    • EUR4.7 billion to EUR4.8 billion recurring operating income;
    • EUR2.8 billion to EUR3 billion free cash flow generation;
  • 2028:
    • Revenue growth over 2024 to 2028 is expected to reach "high-single digit" CAGR driven by air traffic growth, defence budgets, production ramp and pricing;
    • Recurring operating income should reach EUR6 billion to EUR6.5 billion by 2028, representing a low double digit CAGR expansion from 2024, with operating margin targets by division:
      • Aircraft Interiors: Approximately 10% in 2028;
      • Propulsion: Low 20s percentage p/a (2024 to 2028) benefitting from a "smooth" CFM International CFM56 to LEAP engine aftermarket transition;
      • Equipment and Defence: Mid-teens percentage in 2028;
  • Capital deployment over 2024 to 2028:
    • Maintain a strong investment grade profile;
    • Invest in research and development to prepare new aircraft programmes and capital expenditure;
    • Based on cumulated EUR15 billion to EUR17 billion of cash generation over 2024 to 2028, Safran expects to return around 70% of free cash flow to shareholders in the form of dividends (40% payout) and share buybacks with a EUR5 billion programme from 2025 to 2028 to reduce share count, on top of EUR750 million executed in 2024. [more - original PR]

