6-Dec-2024 11:53 AM
Safran expecting up to EUR4.8bn recurring operating income in 2025
Safran confirmed (05-Dec-2024) its 2024 guidance and provided the following preliminary outlook:
- 2025:
- Approximately 10% revenue growth;
- EUR4.7 billion to EUR4.8 billion recurring operating income;
- EUR2.8 billion to EUR3 billion free cash flow generation;
- 2028:
- Revenue growth over 2024 to 2028 is expected to reach "high-single digit" CAGR driven by air traffic growth, defence budgets, production ramp and pricing;
- Recurring operating income should reach EUR6 billion to EUR6.5 billion by 2028, representing a low double digit CAGR expansion from 2024, with operating margin targets by division:
- Aircraft Interiors: Approximately 10% in 2028;
- Propulsion: Low 20s percentage p/a (2024 to 2028) benefitting from a "smooth" CFM International CFM56 to LEAP engine aftermarket transition;
- Equipment and Defence: Mid-teens percentage in 2028;
- Capital deployment over 2024 to 2028:
- Maintain a strong investment grade profile;
- Invest in research and development to prepare new aircraft programmes and capital expenditure;
- Based on cumulated EUR15 billion to EUR17 billion of cash generation over 2024 to 2028, Safran expects to return around 70% of free cash flow to shareholders in the form of dividends (40% payout) and share buybacks with a EUR5 billion programme from 2025 to 2028 to reduce share count, on top of EUR750 million executed in 2024. [more - original PR]