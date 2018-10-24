24-Oct-2018 12:02 PM
Safran engine deliveries up 18% for first nine months of 2018
Safran reported (23-Oct-2018) the following businesss highlights for the first nine months of 2018:
- Narrowbody aircraft engine production: Total CFM International CFM56 and LEAP engines deliveries for the year to Sep-2018 totalled 1575 units, up 18.2% year-on-year;
- Narrowbody aircraft engine orders: LEAP orders and purchase intentions totalled 2357 engines for the year to Sep-2018, bringing the order book to 15,239 LEAP engines;
- LEAP programme: CFM International continues to ramp-up production of the LEAP engines. 303 units were delivered in 3Q2018 (compared with 110 in 3Q2017) bringing total deliveries to 741 units in the first nine months of 2018 (compared with 257 in 2017). CFM International is maintaining its target of delivering around 1100 LEAP engines in 2018;
- CFM56 programme: The production of CFM56 ramps down in line with 2018 production plan: 834 units were shipped in the first nine months of 2018, of which 243 were produced in 3Q2018. CFM International expects to deliver around 1000 CFM56 engines in 2018;
- Silvercrest: Textron Aviation and NetJets announced an agreement for the option to purchase up to 150 Cessna Citation business jets powered by the Silvercrest engine;
- Helicopter turbines: Zunum Aero, a startup funded by Boeing HorizonX and JetBlue Technology Ventures, selected Safran for its hybrid-to-electric commercial aircraft, which will be available in the early 2020s. Safran will provide an Ardiden 3 engine to drive the Zunum ZA10's electrical generator;
- Nacelles: Safran delivered the first A330neo nacelles to Airbus in 3Q2018. Safran has complete responsibility for the nacelles of the A330neo;
- Carbon brakes: Safran signed several significant carbon brakes contracts during 3Q2018, notably with Sun Express and Blue Air for Boeing 737 MAX aircraft;
- Aircraft Interiors: Safran was selected by a major US airline to provide Optima business class seats for its 787 linefit and retrofit widebody fleet. [more - original PR]