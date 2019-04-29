29-Apr-2019 11:22 AM
Safran engine deliveries up 16% in 1Q2019
Safran reported (26-Apr-2019) the following key operational highlights for its commercial aviation business segments for 1Q2019:
- Narrowbody engines deliveries: Combined deliveries of CFM International engines (LEAP and CFM56) increased by 15.9% year-on-year to 577 units;
- LEAP engine deliveries reached 424 for the period, up 128%;
- CFM56 engine deliveries reached 153 for the period, down 51% reflecting the planned production ramp down;
- Carbon brakes: Safran signed several carbon brakes contracts, notably with Air India for 27 A320neo and WestJet for 10 Boeing 787;
- Aircraft Interiors:
- Cabin business segment recorded several new contracts, including:
- A major Asian airline to provide galleys for its future Boeing 777-9;
A European and a Middle East airlines to provide galleys for their A330;
A major European airline to retrofit its fleet of Airbus narrowbody aircraft with 'Ecos' bins overhead bins;
Seats business segment recorded orders with airlines including:
Selection by a major Asian airline to provide business class, premium economy class and economy class seats for a 787 linefit order;
Selection by Air France to provide business class for a 777 retrofit project;
Selection by Corsair to provide premium economy class and economy class seats for an A330 linefit order. [more - original PR]
