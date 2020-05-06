6-May-2020 11:04 AM
Safran: COVID-19 crisis a 'different order of magnitude'
Safran CEO Philippe Petitcolin commented (29-Apr-2020) the company "successfully managed" the impact of the Boeing 737 MAX crisis during 2019, but the COVID-19 crisis is "of a different order of magnitude" and it remains difficult at the moment to "measure precisely its far-reaching consequences". Safran reported the crisis now affects most of its activities, across original equipment manufacturing (OE) and services.
- Propulsion:
- Decrease of civil aftermarket revenue (both spare parts sales and services) due to the postponement of orders and shop visits by airlines;
- Resilience of helicopter turbines and military activities;
- Aircraft equipment, defense and aerosystems:
- Impact of the decrease in air traffic on carbon brakes activities;
- Impact on OE activities due mainly to widebody;
- Resilience of electronics & defense activities;
- Aircraft interiors:
- Significant pressure on Aircraft Interiors' sales due to widebody and retrofit activity exposure. [more - original PR]