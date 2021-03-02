Become a CAPA Member
2-Mar-2021 2:30 PM

Safran civil aftermarket revenue down 43.2% in 2020

Safran reported (25-Feb-2021) civil aftermarket revenue decreased 43.2% year-on-year in USD terms in 2020. Revenue was down 23.3% in 1Q2020, 66% in 2Q2020, 56.2% in 3Q2020 and 47% in 4Q2020. The decrease was from lower spare parts sales for the latest generation of CFM56 engines and to a lesser extent from service contracts. Safran stated the improvement of the civil aftermarket in 4Q2020 confirmed the lesser decrease in CFM International CFM56 and high-thrust engine spare parts sales. [more - original PR]

