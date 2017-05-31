Safran and Zodiac Aerospace announce new terms for business combination transaction

Safran withdrew (24-May-2017) the previously agreed transaction structure with Zodiac Aerospace. The companies entered a new business combination agreement, while updating previously published terms. The new terms comprise a transaction structure including a Tender Offer by Safran for Zodiac Aerospace's shares with:

A primary cash offer targeting 100% of Zodiac Aerospace's shares at a price of EUR25 per Zodiac Aerospace share;

A subsidiary exchange offer targeting a maximum of 31.4% of Zodiac Aerospace's shares. Zodiac Aerospace shareholders would receive a number of Safran preferred shares, determined on the basis of a ratio between a value of EUR24 per Zodiac Aerospace share and the market price of Safran ordinary shares, within a +5%/-5% collar mechanism. Safran stated this would lead to the issuance of 26.7 to 29.5 million preferred shares. Preferred shares would bear the same rights as ordinary shares but would not be transferable and would convert into ordinary shares three years after their issuance;

The completion of the Tender Offer would be subject to reaching: The mandatory overall acceptance threshold of 50% of Zodiac Aerospace's share capital or voting rights; A voluntary overall acceptance threshold of two-thirds of the exercisable voting rights of Zodiac Aerospace;

Certain Zodiac Aerospace's family shareholders and two institutional investors (FFP and Fonds Stratégique de Participations) are expected to undertake to tender their shares into either the principal cash offer and/or the subsidiary exchange offer, representing in total approximately 25% of Zodiac Aerospace's share capital;

Certain family shareholders of Zodiac Aerospace representing less than 5% of Zodiac Aerospace's share capital are expected to remain shareholders of Zodiac Aerospace for a "specified period of time";

Following completion of the Tender Offer, Safran intends to provide that Zodiac Aerospace would distribute no dividend, and reserves its rights to consider the possibility of a squeeze-out or a merger. [more - original PR]