SAF industry will require 'significant government intervention': WestJet CCO

WestJet Group EVP and CCO John Weatherill, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, commented (09-May-2024) on the LCC's sustainability strategy, stating: "We're taking the steps that are within our control. When it comes to things like technology, our investment in newer and more fuel efficient aircraft - those are the things that we control and we're going to continue to do that, subject to our ability to take delivery of new aircraft". Mr Weatherill added: "Over the past five years we've seen our emissions intensity drop by about 11%... SAF is going to take significant government intervention because the supply and cost is just not feasible for the amount the industry needs to decarbonise at scale".

