SACSA proposes Cartagena Airport expansion to accommodate pax growth

SACSA legal representative Ramón Pereira Visbal, speaking at the CAPA Latin America Aviation & LCCs Summit, stated (10-Sep-2018) passenger growth at Cartagena Rafael Núñez International Airport is so dynamic that the concessionaire presented another project for expansion of the airport. Major passenger growth occurred in 2006, 2007 and 2008 and continues to increase. The airport handles more international connectivity than domestic.