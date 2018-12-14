SACAA suspends CemAir's AOCs

South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) suspended (13-Dec-2018) two of CemAir's air operator certificates (AOC), meaning the carrier can no longer operate as an airline or air operator, nor can it operate any of its 21 aircraft. SACAA's audit team also recommended the Director of Civil Aviation revoke CemAir's AOCs. SACAA's decision follows a review of CemAir's corrective action plan, which sought to address the initial findings of the annual renewal audit conducted in Dec-2018. SACAA said the corrective action plan or proposed remedial actions by CemAir were found to be unsatisfactory and did not adequately address the findings. SACAA also said CemAir has been operating some aircraft outside of permissible loading limits and, despite being issued with a prohibition order, "knowingly continued to fly their aircraft in contravention of the applicable regulatory prescripts". SACAA stated: "The actions and conduct of this operator pose [a] serious and immediate threat to safety". [more - original PR]