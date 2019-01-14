Become a CAPA Member
14-Jan-2019 3:08 PM

SACAA again suspends CemAir's AOCs

South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) suspended (11-Jan-2019) CemAir's Part 121 and Part 135 air operator certificates (AOC), effective 11-Jan-2019. SACAA said: "The suspension was necessitated by the SACAA's concerns over the systemic failure of the airline's maintenance controls". SACAA added: "The most recent annual renewal audit revealed CemAir's inability to prove the continued airworthiness of its fleet". CemAir may appeal the suspension before 11-Feb-2019. As previously reported by CAPA, SACAA suspended CemAir's AOCs in mid Dec-2018, following which the airline successfully applied to the High Court of South Africa to overturn the suspension. [more - original PR]

