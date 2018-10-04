Become a CAPA Member
4-Oct-2018 8:35 AM

Sabre launches Digital Airline Commercial Platform with Aeroflot, Ethiopian Airlines and Etihad

Sabre Corporation launched (03-Oct-2018) its industry-first Digital Airline Commercial Platform (DACP) with Aeroflot, Ethiopian Airlines and Etihad Airways acting as launch partners. The platform is designed to deliver end-to-end personalised retailing, with the intent of helping "empower airlines to successfully retail, distribute and fulfil across all customer touchpoints". DACP includes dynamic pricing capabilities, a flexible and open API hub, shopping engine and a mobile-first, consumer-grade workspace for airport agents. [more - original PR]

