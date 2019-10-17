Sabre Corporation announces USD110m acquisition of Radixx

Sabre Corporation announced (16-Oct-2019) its acquisition of Radixx, a provider of airline retailing software with an established presence in the LCC market, for approximately USD110 million, including payments to debtholders. The acquisition was made using cash on hand. Sabre expects the acquisition to help the company offer retailing, distribution and fulfillment capabilities to serve this rapidly expanding market. Radixx's signature products are an LCC passenger service system and internet booking engine. As a combined portfolio, Sabre and Radixx will offer solutions for all segments of the airline market. Sabre plans to operate Radixx as a standalone subsidiary through its Airline Solutions business. [more - original PR]