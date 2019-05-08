8-May-2019 10:04 AM
Sabre Corporate Travel Survey reveals travel managers under increasing pressure to minimise costs
Sabre Corporation reported (07-May-2019) results of its 'Corporate Travel Survey' covering more than 70 corporate travel management companies from across Asia Pacific and examining regional booking trends. Key details include:
- Increasing numbers of companies are expecting corporate travel managers to contribute to business success, asking them to look for door-to-door travel booking solutions, demanding expense integration and to identify cost saving opportunities;
- 65% of respondents admit they are asked to identify cost savings and this cost conscious approach is encouraging travel managers to find new ways to minimise spending;
- 33% of travel managers have recorded an increase of close to 5% in premium economy bookings over the last year;
- Cabin downgrades (shifting reservations from business to economy class) account for close to 40% of travel manager bookings;
- Almost 25% identified a significant increase in their LCC share of volume;
- 32% expect solutions that enable mobile booking capacities will become mainstream within the next two years;
- 10% believe that virtual payment solutions will gain widespread acceptance;
- Robust travel policies and better visibility of the total cost of trips are anticipated to become much more important in the next two years;
- Travel policy compliance remains an important cause for concern, with 76% of respondents indicating that travellers are using online consumer sites offering lower fares and rates to shop for their travel.