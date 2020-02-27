Sabre announces strategic initiatives to expand market, accelerate growth and delivery revenue

Sabre Corporation announced (26-Feb-2020) a set of strategic initiatives to position it to accelerate growth and create long term shareholder value. Sabre is pursuing five initiatives to increase the addressable market across its business, deliver revenue and market share growth, and improve its overall margin structure. Specifically, each priority seeks to:

Create personalised offers: Accelerate new IT capabilities, processes and intelligence to allow suppliers to retail personalised offers through all channels, unlocking more value per passenger boarded;

Accelerate the future of distribution & NDC: Increase the value of supplier offers and the value of the GDS by integrating NDC content, enabling airlines to distribute personalised offers via Sabre's marketplace and via their direct channels;

Unlock growth potential in the LCC market: Harness the growth and innovation of the LCC market by creating more ways for LCCs to retail and distribute content, and scaling the offerings of Radixx, Sabre's recently acquired LCC provider;

Deliver a full-service property management system to better serve enterprise hotels: Collaborate with Accor, to build a full service property management system.

Transform Sabre's technology under its 10 year strategic partnership with Google: