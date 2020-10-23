Sabre and Google develop AI-driven technology platform for travel personalisation

Sabre Corporation announced (22-Oct-2020) the development 'Sabre Travel AI' an AI-driven technology platform created in partnership with Google. The platform will support customers by delivering highly relevant and personalised content more quickly, offering personalised content that better meets traveller demands and create expanded revenue and margin growth opportunities. Sabre is integrating the platform into certain products in its existing portfolio, with plans to bring those to market in early 2021. Sabre and Google Cloud announced a partnership in Jan-2020 to imagine, develop and deploy capabilities that will advance the travel ecosystem. Sabre's Travel AI is an output of that framework. [more - original PR]