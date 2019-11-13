Sabre: African consumers willing to travel more if barriers are removed

Sabre Corporation reported (12-Nov-2019) the following findings from a study of more than 5000 people in Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa:

26% had travelled by aircraft in the last 12 months, a 2% increase compared to a similar study in 2016;

Those who did not travel cited various barriers, including the high cost of travel, difficulties obtaining visas and booking flights, delays, airport queues and the stressful travel experience;

Among those who travelled, there was a willingness to spend up to 27% more on air travel if they were able to travel visa free throughout Africa. Respondents said visa free travel would enable them to make two or three trips p/a, rather than one or two;

More than 90% of those who travelled were willing to spend more on ancillary services, including inflight entertainment, WiFi and food and beverages. 43% said they would spend more than USD100 on ancillaries to improve their travel experience;

The top countries to visit if barriers to travel are South Africa, Ghana, Ethiopia, Seychelles, Madagascar, Mauritius, Kenya and Botswana.

Sabre VP sales for the Middle East and Africa Dino Gelmetti commented: "Our research shows that there is still a long way to go to make travel affordable and accessible". Mr Gelmetti added: "All indications are that if airlines were able to reduce flight costs by optimising operations, routes and pricing, far more African people would take advantage of the opportunity to travel by air". [more - original PR]