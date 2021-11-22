Become a CAPA Member
Loading
22-Nov-2021 8:24 AM

SAA to suspend Maputo service, adjusts Accra, Kinshasa and Lusaka operations

South African Airways (SAA) adjusted (19-Nov-2021) services to the following destinations, following a "careful appraisal of ongoing passenger volumes":

  • Maputo: Daily service suspended, effective 01-Dec-2021. Passengers will be reaccommodated on codeshare services operated by LAM - Mozambique Airlines. SAA interim executive commercial Simon Newton-Smith commented: "Demand on this service has not met expectations";
  • Lusaka: Increase frequency from four to five times weekly, effective 01-Dec-2021. The airline previously planned to increase frequency to seven times weekly;
  • Accra: Will not operate on 25-Dec-2021 or 01-Jan-2022;
  • Kinshasa: Will not operate on 24-Dec-2021 or 31-Dec-2021.

SAA also reported "strong demand" for new services to Mauritius and Nigeria. The airline is considering new services to other destinations for 2022. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More