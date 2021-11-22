22-Nov-2021 8:24 AM
SAA to suspend Maputo service, adjusts Accra, Kinshasa and Lusaka operations
South African Airways (SAA) adjusted (19-Nov-2021) services to the following destinations, following a "careful appraisal of ongoing passenger volumes":
- Maputo: Daily service suspended, effective 01-Dec-2021. Passengers will be reaccommodated on codeshare services operated by LAM - Mozambique Airlines. SAA interim executive commercial Simon Newton-Smith commented: "Demand on this service has not met expectations";
- Lusaka: Increase frequency from four to five times weekly, effective 01-Dec-2021. The airline previously planned to increase frequency to seven times weekly;
- Accra: Will not operate on 25-Dec-2021 or 01-Jan-2022;
- Kinshasa: Will not operate on 24-Dec-2021 or 31-Dec-2021.
SAA also reported "strong demand" for new services to Mauritius and Nigeria. The airline is considering new services to other destinations for 2022. [more - original PR]