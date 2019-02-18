Become a CAPA Member
18-Feb-2019 12:31 PM

SAA to pay USD78m to Comair in settlement agreement

Comair announced (15-Feb-2019) it reached a full and final settlement agreement with South African Airways (SAA), in relation to Comair's case initiated against SAA 14 years ago over anti competitive incentive schemes for travel agents. SAA will pay Comair a settlement amount of ZAR1.1 billion (USD78.8 million). Payments will commence on 28-Feb-2019 and terminate on 28-Jul-2022. [more - original PR[more – original PR – II]

