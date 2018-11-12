SAA to continue to render services and honour obligations, will not be shut down or sold

South African Airways (SAA) confirmed (11-Nov-2018) the South African Government's position that the airline will not be shut down or sold. The carrier said it will continue to render services and honour its obligations towards its customers, partners and suppliers and assured its stakeholders, customers and suppliers of "business continuity". The airline said the government has not communicated any change in strategy and approach on the future for it. SAA said its strategy implementation is on track and it reported indications of positive results on initiatives already implemented, particularly in its network, following domestic capacity adjustment and regional and international network optimisation. The airline expects to take three years to break even. SAA stated: "We are encouraged by the progress we are making to turn the company around". [more - original PR]