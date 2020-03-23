SAA suspends all international operations until 31-May-2020

South African Airways (SAA) announced (20-Mar-2020) the suspension of all international operations until 31-May-2020, following a travel ban issued by the South African Government that stipulated: "Disembarkation of foreign nationals from the high-risk countries [for coronavirus] is suspended on airports upon arrival". However, the regulations also stated embarkation and disembarkation would be allowed under the following circumstances:

Disembarkation of returning South African citizens and permanent residents;

Embarkation of departing foreign nationals and disembarkation of a declared medical emergency;

Foreign nationals who are approved by port health services;

Crew from high risk countries, provided they are subject to medical screening and quarantined for 21 days upon landing. [more - original PR]