SAA reports USD479m loss for FY2017, targeting breakeven in FY2020

South African Airways (SAA) reported (29-Mar-2018) losses of ZAR5.67 billion (USD479.3 million) for the year ended Mar-2017, stating: "The business fundamentals remain intact as passenger numbers remained steady albeit at lower fares due to increased competition in the international and domestic market coupled with foreign currency volatility". The airline said FY2016/17 "was earmarked by management turbulence, deteriorating results and increasing debt levels" and added: "While numerous attempts have been made to restructure the SAA Group these have been met with limited success due to a failure to translate strategic intent into implementation". SAA Group CEO Vuyani Jarana commented: "One of the key reasons for the underperformance was an overt focus on cost reduction without adequately addressing operating model constraints, as well as limited commercial and business skills to drive revenue growth". The carrier noted the following:

"Very diminished revenue growth" of ZAR26 million (USD2.2 million), mainly attributed to increased domestic and international competition and declining yields;

Commercial performance reflected "difficult" macro economic conditions and a "fiercely competitive" environment, which constrained revenue generation. A nominal year-on-year increase in revenue was less than anticipated and was largely a result of local currency weakness, but reflected an increase in airfares on all routes;

Operating costs increased by ZAR3.36 billion (USD284.1 million), or 11% year-on-year. Cost to income ratios "continued to move in the wrong direction". The group had significant exposure to foreign exchange fluctuations as 54% of the SAA cost base is linked to foreign or hard currencies;

On time performance consistently above target of 87.5%;

Contribution of ZAR9.2 billion (USD777.8 million) p/a, or 0.3%, to GDP;

Group employed 10,071 staff, including 5752 at SAA and 713 at Mango, and created or sustained 34,000 jobs in South Africa.

The carrier is "forging ahead" with its latest turnaround strategy, the effects of which are expected to be seen in FY2019/20. The airline said the "tangible results" of the strategy are "set to turn the airline into a financially sustainable entity". SAA is targeting break even in FY2019/20. The airline stated it is "confident about the future outlook of the airline, a view which has been bolstered by the early positive signs that are beginning to emerge in the form of improved performance especially of the domestic and regional routes. The majority of the airline's operations remain intact and this is due to solid operational fundamentals despite poor financial performance in financial year 2017". [more - original PR]