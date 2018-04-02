SAA outlines turnaround initiatives

South African Airways (SAA) outlined (29-Mar-2018) the following initiatives under its turnaround plan, which are "intended to transform the airline into a commercially viable organisation with customer experience as its cornerstone by developing a new operating model and ensuring a change in culture":

The need for a complete overhaul of SAA's operating model and structure. An operating model has been developed and approved by the board;

Urgent attention will be given to filling the critical skills gap where SAA lacks the necessary financial, business and commercial skills to implement the long term turnaround strategy;

"Quick wins" implemented recently to arrest immediate losses and start to turn around performance, including capacity redistribution. SAA transferred four aircraft to Mango, resulting in a 7% year-on-year increase in group passenger numbers in Feb-2018. Other measures include route optimisation, staff costs, organisational redisign, renegotiation of terms with key suppliers and approaching lenders to support financing requirements. [more - original PR]