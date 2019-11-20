SAA 'on the road to operational recovery'

South African Airways (SAA) stated (19-Nov-2019) it is "on the road to operational recovery" following industrial action by unions. The airline resumed all international services and some regional services. SAA continues to work with Mango, SA Airlink and SA Express to rebook all domestic customers. SAA is focused on gradually ramping up regional and domestic services. SAA acting CEO Zuks Ramasia urged striking employees to return to work and commented: "The airline cannot afford salary increases at present, because of the financial difficulties we are facing". [more - original PR]