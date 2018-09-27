27-Sep-2018 12:15 PM
SAA: 'No decisions have been taken to dispose of any SAA entities or assets at this stage'
South African Airways (SAA) stated (26-Sep-2018) its management presented a "comprehensive strategy update" to the board at a meeting in mid Sep-2018, which included achievements, challenges as well as a "road map" and options for its outlook. SAA said: "No decisions have been taken to dispose of any SAA entities or assets at this stage. Options were merely presented to the Board for consideration". [more - original PR]