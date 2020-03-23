Become a CAPA Member
23-Mar-2020 8:21 AM

SAA immediately suspends regional services, maintains one domestic service

South African Airways (SAA) announced (20-Mar-2020) the immediate suspension of services to Accra, Lusaka, Harare, Victoria Falls, Windhoek, Lagos and Entebbe until 31-May-2020, following an "immediate drastic" reduction in demand for African regional services when the carrier suspended all international services. Additionally, service to Mauritius will be suspended from 21-Mar-2020. SAA will consequently only operate Johannesburg-Cape Town service. [more - original PR]

