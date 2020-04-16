Become a CAPA Member
16-Apr-2020 2:18 PM

SAA 'has reached the end of its rope': Committee on Public Accounts

South Africa's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) confirmed (15-Apr-2020) Minister for Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan turned down a request by South African Airways' (SAA) business rescue practitioners for ZAR10 billion (USD534.4 million) in additional funding. SCOPA welcomed the decision, commenting: "SAA cannot want its cake and eat it". The committee stated: "SCOPA believes that SAA cannot keep on requesting bailouts from the government while refusing to table financials on how these bailouts are being used. This poses a challenge in terms of oversight over the public purse and runs a risk of creating a negative precedent for the state". SCOPA added: "Questions still remain unanswered" regarding the ZAR3.5 billion (USD187 million) loan from the Development Bank of South Africa to SAA in Jan-2020. The committee "believes that the airline has reached the end of its rope" and concluded: "It is unfortunate that the real casualties of this situation will be the workers of the airline who are forced by this situation to be unemployed". [more - original PR]

