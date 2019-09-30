30-Sep-2019 12:25 PM
SAA 'facing a number of challenges', industrial action 'in no one's interest': Board
South African Airways' (SAA) board issued (27-Sep-2019) the following in response to a media statement by the South African Airways Pilots' Association (SAAPA):
- The SAA board accepts that "SAA is facing a number of challenges on many fronts, including revenue stimulation and network optimisation". To address this challenge, the company appointed "an experienced executive with responsibility for this area" in Sep-2019;
- SAA has taken steps to "bring in required capacity to strengthen management". The company appointed a chief commercial officer, Mango CEO and SAA Technical CEO and there are "more executive hires are in the pipeline";
- SAA management continues to engage with SAAPA, other unions and all employees;
- The SAA board is "cognisant of the need to turn SAA around urgently" and has accelerated implementation of the airline's long term turnaround strategy;
- The board is "committed to building a strong and resilient SAA in the spirit of cooperation and collaboration";
- The board stated: "It is in no one's interest to embark on industrial action". [more - original PR]