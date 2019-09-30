Become a CAPA Member
Loading
30-Sep-2019 12:25 PM

SAA 'facing a number of challenges', industrial action 'in no one's interest': Board

South African Airways' (SAA) board issued (27-Sep-2019) the following in response to a media statement by the South African Airways Pilots' Association (SAAPA):

  • The SAA board accepts that "SAA is facing a number of challenges on many fronts, including revenue stimulation and network optimisation". To address this challenge, the company appointed "an experienced executive with responsibility for this area" in Sep-2019;
  • SAA has taken steps to "bring in required capacity to strengthen management". The company appointed a chief commercial officer, Mango CEO and SAA Technical CEO and there are "more executive hires are in the pipeline";
  • SAA management continues to engage with SAAPA, other unions and all employees;
  • The SAA board is "cognisant of the need to turn SAA around urgently" and has accelerated implementation of the airline's long term turnaround strategy;
  • The board is "committed to building a strong and resilient SAA in the spirit of cooperation and collaboration";
  • The board stated: "It is in no one's interest to embark on industrial action". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More