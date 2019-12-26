SAA deploys first A350 into commercial service, expects 25% cost savings compared to A340

South African Airways (SAA) operated (25-Dec-2019) its first commercial service with A350-900 equipment between Johannesburg and Cape Town on 25-Dec-2019. The 339 seat aircraft is one of four A350-900s being introduced by SAA as part of a fleet renewal programme. The aircraft will replace A340-600 equipment on Johannesburg-New York JFK service. SAA expects the A350 to deliver a reduction in operating costs, fuel consumption and emissions of approximately 25% over five years, compared to "some of its four engine aircraft generation that have similar range and payload capabilities". Airframe maintenance costs are expected to be 40% lower. [more - original PR]