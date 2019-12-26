Become a CAPA Member
Loading
26-Dec-2019 5:33 PM

SAA deploys first A350 into commercial service, expects 25% cost savings compared to A340

South African Airways (SAA) operated (25-Dec-2019) its first commercial service with A350-900 equipment between Johannesburg and Cape Town on 25-Dec-2019. The 339 seat aircraft is one of four A350-900s being introduced by SAA as part of a fleet renewal programme. The aircraft will replace A340-600 equipment on Johannesburg-New York JFK service. SAA expects the A350 to deliver a reduction in operating costs, fuel consumption and emissions of approximately 25% over five years, compared to "some of its four engine aircraft generation that have similar range and payload capabilities". Airframe maintenance costs are expected to be 40% lower. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More