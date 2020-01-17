Become a CAPA Member
17-Jan-2020 8:45 AM

SAA confirms intent to sell nine A340s as A350s enter service

South African Airways (SAA) confirmed (16-Jan-2020) it is offering five A340-300 and four A340-600 aircraft, 15 spare engines and four APUs for sale to accommodate the introduction of four new A350-900s to its fleet. SAA acting CEO Zuks Ramasia stated: "The decision to sell the aircraft has nothing to do with the business rescue process. For some time we had planned to replace our four engine aircraft with the two engine ones". The airline's A350s will enter service on international routes in Jan-2020. [more - original PR]

