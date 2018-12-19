SAA and Emirates to expand codeshare network, develop greater cooperation

South African Airways (SAA) and Emirates signed (18-Dec-2018) an "enhanced commercial partnership" to expand their codeshare agreement across both airlines' networks, subject to government approval. The carriers will improve connectivity by adjusting connecting times in Johannesburg with a focus on popular regional markets. The airlines will also work towards greater synergies in their networks, schedules, customer touch points and cargo services and intend to enhance their frequent flyer programmes. SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana said the expanded agreement "will enable us to explore and leverage synergies between ourselves in a much more enhanced relationship of mutual benefit". SAA currently codeshares on Emirates' four times daily Dubai-Johannesburg, three times daily Dubai-Cape Town and daily Dubai-Durban services. The carriers handled approximately 90,000 passengers under their codeshare agreement in 2017/18. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]