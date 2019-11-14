SAA acting CEO: 'There may well be no recovery' from planned strikes

South African Airways (SAA) acting CEO Zuks Ramasia stated (13-Nov-2019) plans by members of the South African Cabin Crew Association and National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa to commence industrial action on 15-Nov-2019 "will result in a set of circumstances from which there may well be no recovery". Ms Ramasia said: "The strike is going to exacerbate rather than ameliorate our problem". Ms Ramasia added: "Like other airlines, SAA is under severe financial pressure... our costs are higher than our revenue, and the sooner we address that, the better for the immediate survival of the company". She concluded: "The SAA leadership team remains optimistic that... the airline could in future be profitable to better respond to employees' interests, whilst preserving the existence of the airline". [more - original PR]