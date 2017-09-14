South Africa to resolve SAA's USD517m debt 'through a two-pronged approach'

South Africa's Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa said (13-Sep-2017) South African Airways' (SAA) debt of approximately ZAR6.8 billion (USD517.5 million), which matures on 30-Sep-2017, "will be resolved through a two pronged approach". SAA is negotiating with lenders to extend the debt beyond Sep-2017. Any funds being considered to assist the airline's working capital and repay some of the debt will need to be appropriated through a special appropriation bill. Mr Ramaphosa said: "The precise make up of the quantum of extension of debt and repayment of part of SAA's maturing debt will be announced by the Minister of Finance and the SAA Board at an appropriate time". He also commented: "SAA is right there facing headwinds and difficulties from an operational and profitability point of view. In the past, it operated well and made profits and right now, it is facing great difficulties and needs the bail outs that only the government can give it". [more - original PR]