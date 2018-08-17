SA Express to resume operations on 23-Aug-2018

SA Express announced (16-Aug-2018) plans to resume operations on 23-Aug-2018, after its air operator's certificate and aircraft maintenance organisation certification were reinstated by the South African Civil Aviation Authority. The carrier also received certificates of airworthiness for most of its 11 aircraft, with the remaining fleet expected to be approved soon. Interim CEO Siza Mzimela commented the airline will incrementally reintroduce services from 23-Aug-2018. She added: "Our temporary grounding was an opportune time for the airline to interrogate all aspects of our operation, as well as our customer value proposition. It's all systems go now and we are coming back stronger, more focused and energised. In this regard, we are determined going forward to set new industry standards for safety, product quality and customer service". [more - original PR]