SA Express reports 'significant progress' in restoring operations, Cape Town base to reopen in 2019

SA Express stated (28-Oct-2018) it made "significant progress in the past few months" as it accelerates its phased approach to restoring its network and achieving commercial sustainability. The carrier said: "We have managed to stabilise the business as well as maintaining our solid operational performance in the past two months". Eight of the airline's 18 aircraft have been recertified to return to full operation and the carrier is "well ahead of schedule" to have 12 aircraft recertified prior to the relaunch of its Cape Town base in Jan-2019. The carrier has relaunched seven local and regional routes, focused on "destinations with profitability potential", such as Johannesburg to Lubumbashi, Walvis Bay, Bloemfontein, Kimberley, Richards Bay and Hoedspruit. Additional services will commence in early Nov-2018. The airline is focused on reclaiming "key routes", but will only launch services "that almost guarantee commercial returns". The airline stated its grounding from May-2018 to Aug-2018 "created a huge market gap in the industry that quickly opened up an opportunity for our competitors to exploit". [more - original PR]