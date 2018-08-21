SA Express interim CEO confirms plans to resume ops on 23-Aug-2018; 'all systems go now'

SA Express interim CEO Siza Mzimela confirmed (20-Aug-2018) the airline will resume operations on 23-Aug-2018. As previously reported by CAPA, the carrier's AOC and AMO licences were recently reinstated by the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA), alongside certificates of airworthiness for most of its 11 aircraft. The remaining aircraft are "expected to be given the green light soon", Ms Mzimela said. She added: "Our temporary grounding was an opportune time for the airline to interrogate all aspects of our operation, as well as our customer value proposition. It is all systems go now and we are coming back stronger, more focused and energised. In this regard, we are determined going forward to set new industry standards for safety, product quality and customer service". [more - original PR]