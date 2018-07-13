Become a CAPA Member
13-Jul-2018 2:46 PM

SA Express enters final phase of AOC recertification

SA Express, via its official Twitter account, stated (12-Jul-2018) the fifth and final phase of the South African Civil Aviation Authority's (SACAA) process to recertify the airline's air operator's certificate (AOC) commenced on 12-Jul-2018. SA Express confirmed SACAA reinstated the airline's aircraft maintenance organisation (AMO) certification on 22-Jun-2018. The carrier said SACAA accepted corrective action plans for all findings which led to the suspension of its AMO and AOC. The airline stated: "We have focused intensely on addressing the root causes that led to our grounding and have now restructured the internal processes that allowed this incident to occur in the first place".

