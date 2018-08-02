Become a CAPA Member
2-Aug-2018 3:35 PM

SA Express appoints new acting CEO

South Africa's Department of Public Enterprises announced (01-Aug-2018) the appointment of Siza Mzimela as SA Express acting CEO. Current acting CEO Matsietsi Mokholo will be taking up a new position at the Presidency. The handover will take place over the next two weeks. Ms Mzimela is a former CEO of South African Airways (SAA) and was part of the ministerial intervention team appointed in May-2018 to stabilise SA Express. [more - original PR]

