SA Express appoints new acting CEO

South Africa's Department of Public Enterprises announced (01-Aug-2018) the appointment of Siza Mzimela as SA Express acting CEO. Current acting CEO Matsietsi Mokholo will be taking up a new position at the Presidency. The handover will take place over the next two weeks. Ms Mzimela is a former CEO of South African Airways (SAA) and was part of the ministerial intervention team appointed in May-2018 to stabilise SA Express.