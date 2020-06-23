SA Airlink applies to South Gauteng High Court to place SAA into provisional liquidation

SA Airlink applied (22-Jun-2020) to the South Gauteng High Court to place South African Airways (SAA) into provisional liquidation, as well as to terminate the business rescue process for SAA and to prevent a planned meeting of SAA creditors to discuss a business rescue plan for the airline. SA Airlink described the business rescue plan as "commercially implausible, especially given the uncertain outlook for the industry after the COVID-19 crisis". The High Court agreed to hear the matter on 24-Jun-2020. [more - original PR]