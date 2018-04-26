27-Apr-2018 9:41 AM
S7 signs LoI for acquisition of 50 SSJ75 aircraft
Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Company (SCAC) and S7 Airlines signed (26-Apr-2018) a LoI determining the interest of both parties in the delivery of the new 75 seat Sukhoi SuperJet 100 modification. SCAC and S7 agreed to reach a decision on an agreement for 50 SSJ75s with an option for 25 more aircraft of the type with potential deliveries marked for 2022. S7 will become the launch customer of the aircraft in the case of a positive decision. [more - original PR - English] [more - original PR - Russian - II]